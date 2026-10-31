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Home / Haryana / MSP credited, refund demand triggers row in Karnal mandis

MSP credited, refund demand triggers row in Karnal mandis

Farmers allege paddy purchased below MSP; traders cite moisture losses

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:31 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Paddy lying in the open in Karnal grain market.
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Paddy procurement in Karnal has come under scrutiny after farmers alleged that their produce was purchased at Rs 100-400 per quintal below the MSP on the pretext of excess moisture, even as the full MSP was credited to their bank accounts.

Farmers claimed that some arhtiyas were now demanding the return of the difference between the MSP credited and the actual purchase price. They also alleged that ‘kachi parchis’ (raw slips), detailing procurement quantities and rates, continued to be issued despite a government ban.

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Demanding transparency, farmers said the actual procurement price should be credited directly to their accounts instead of transferring the full MSP and subsequently seeking a refund.

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“The government must ensure transparency in procurement. If paddy is purchased at Rs 2,200 per quintal, only that amount should be credited to the farmer. If it is procured at the MSP, the full MSP should be transferred,” said Jagdeep Singh Aulakh, state core committee member of the BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram).

Rattan Mann, state president of the BKU, urged farmers not to return the difference. He said nobody had the right to take away their hard-earned money on the pretext of excess moisture or impose deductions from the MSP.

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Bhadur Singh Mehla, spokesperson for the BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram), questioned the rationale behind demanding money back when the government had credited the full MSP. He sought clarity on whether the difference was being recovered against moisture-related losses or below-MSP purchases were being justified on that ground.

Arhtiyas, however, defended the practice, citing quality-related losses. An arhtiya, requesting anonymity, said farmers had brought paddy with 25-30% moisture content to mandis amid fears of adverse weather. Arhtiyas had approached rice millers to facilitate procurement.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma said the administration would act on complaints of irregularities. “Farmers facing such issues or noticing discrepancies should bring them to our notice. We will look into the matter and take appropriate action if any wrongdoing is found,” he said.

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