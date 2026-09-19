DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / ‘Muawza’ sets the tone as HIFA’s first international film festival opens in Rohtak

‘Muawza’ sets the tone as HIFA’s first international film festival opens in Rohtak

The event aims to provide a global platform for Haryana’s language, art, culture and local talent while promoting international recognition for regional cinema

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 06:09 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Registrar Dr Gunjan Malik Manocha being honoured at the inaugural function of the film festival in Rohtak. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Haryana’s cinematic landscape took centre stage on Saturday as the two-day International Film Festival of HAIFA opened at Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts. The screening of the 53-minute Haryanvi film ‘Muawza’ set the tone for a festival celebrating regional cinema.

The event, organised by the Haryanvi Innovative Film Association (HIFA) in collaboration with the university and the STAGE app, aims to provide a global platform for Haryana’s language, art, culture and local talent while promoting international recognition for regional cinema.

Advertisement

At the inauguration, University Registrar Dr Gunjan Malik Manocha and Dean of Academic Affairs Dr Ajay Kaushik welcomed the guests with mementoes and shawls. Festival chairman and renowned actor Yashpal Sharma, actress and producer Vandana Bhatia, National Award-winning filmmaker Rajiv Bhatia, Sumitra Hooda, mother of Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, and Asha Hooda, mother of actor Randeep Hooda, were among the other prominent guests.

Advertisement

HIFA president and writer-director Janardan Sharma said 16 films in different languages, including ‘Sanjhi’, ‘Wada’ and ‘Sangi’, were screened on the opening day. The guests also released the second edition of the university’s newsletter, Abhivyakti, during the festival.

HIFA secretary Rampal Balhara said a special masterclass on filmmaking also drew participants. Bollywood producer-director Ashwini Chaudhary shared insights into filmmaking, storytelling and direction, covering screenplay writing, character development, camera language, artist selection and challenges in filmmaking.

Advertisement

Chaudhary said a good film starts with a strong story and a clear understanding of the subject. He described filmmaking as not merely a technological medium but also a means of understanding society and human emotions. He answered participants’ queries with examples and encouraged young filmmakers to keep learning, experiment with new ideas and present their thoughts creatively.

“The award presentation ceremony will be organised during the festival’s closing ceremony on Sunday,” Balhara added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts