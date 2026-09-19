‘Muawza’ sets the tone as HIFA’s first international film festival opens in Rohtak

Haryana’s cinematic landscape took centre stage on Saturday as the two-day International Film Festival of HAIFA opened at Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts. The screening of the 53-minute Haryanvi film ‘Muawza’ set the tone for a festival celebrating regional cinema.

The event, organised by the Haryanvi Innovative Film Association (HIFA) in collaboration with the university and the STAGE app, aims to provide a global platform for Haryana’s language, art, culture and local talent while promoting international recognition for regional cinema.

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At the inauguration, University Registrar Dr Gunjan Malik Manocha and Dean of Academic Affairs Dr Ajay Kaushik welcomed the guests with mementoes and shawls. Festival chairman and renowned actor Yashpal Sharma, actress and producer Vandana Bhatia, National Award-winning filmmaker Rajiv Bhatia, Sumitra Hooda, mother of Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, and Asha Hooda, mother of actor Randeep Hooda, were among the other prominent guests.

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HIFA president and writer-director Janardan Sharma said 16 films in different languages, including ‘Sanjhi’, ‘Wada’ and ‘Sangi’, were screened on the opening day. The guests also released the second edition of the university’s newsletter, Abhivyakti, during the festival.

HIFA secretary Rampal Balhara said a special masterclass on filmmaking also drew participants. Bollywood producer-director Ashwini Chaudhary shared insights into filmmaking, storytelling and direction, covering screenplay writing, character development, camera language, artist selection and challenges in filmmaking.

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Chaudhary said a good film starts with a strong story and a clear understanding of the subject. He described filmmaking as not merely a technological medium but also a means of understanding society and human emotions. He answered participants’ queries with examples and encouraged young filmmakers to keep learning, experiment with new ideas and present their thoughts creatively.

“The award presentation ceremony will be organised during the festival’s closing ceremony on Sunday,” Balhara added.