Muck neglected, drains choked

The negligent practices of the sanitary staff have lead to a serious issue in Narwana. Instead of promptly removing the muck from drains located alongside roads, they leave it unattended for days. Consequently, when it rains, the muck finds its way back into the drains, resulting in clogged sewers and flooding of streets. The Nagar Parishad must ensure regular cleaning of drains. Ramesh Gupta, narwana

Sewage enters houses in Rohtak

Residents of several areas in Rohtak city are living a nightmare as sewage has infiltrated their houses. Despite repeated complaints, the authorities concerned have failed to take any action, leaving the residents to devise their own methods of draining out the sewage. The dire situation calls for immediate intervention from the authorities to alleviate the suffering of the people. Neelam, rohtak

Rain infrastructure severely damaged

The incessant rains and subsequent river overflow on July 10 wreaked havoc in Ambala. The calamity has resulted in the disruption of communication networks, extensive damage to roads and the inundation of residential areas, schools and industrial units. Failure to clear the stagnant water could lead to the outbreak of water-borne diseases. Additionally, the Tundla-Kalarheri road and a sewerage manhole in Kalarheri village are damaged. Col RD Singh (retd), ambala

