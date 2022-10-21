Muddy water supply in Ambala

Residents of Sector 9 are up in arms against the authorities for being supplied with muddy water for the past ten days. Despite repeated complaints, nothing has been done to solve the problem. The unfit drinking water could cast an adverse impact on the health of the people. This issue arises every three or four months and the administration must intervene in the matter.

Gian P Kansal, Ambala

Stubble burning goes on unabated in Narwana

Despite claims of ban on stubble burning, the practice is on. The administration seems to have miserably failed in curbing the issue. Recently, farm fires were witnessed by commuters on Hisar road. Clouds of burnt ash and thick smoke are formed, which not only block the view but also cause air pollution. The authorities need to act proactively towards containing the problem and its immediate effects.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Damaged roads, delay in repairs harass residents

Roads in the city, including the railway road, Ashoka road and the main bazaar road, speak volumes about their poor maintenance and upkeep by the municipal authorities. The damaged portions of the roads have become black spots for accidents and road mishaps. The delay in repairing these roads is adding to the harassment being faced by the residents.

Rajni Saini, Kaithal

