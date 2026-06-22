‘Mule accounts’ emerge as major tool for cyber fraud in Haryana

Cybercriminals are using “mule accounts” to carry out large-scale online fraud, exploiting bank accounts, SIM cards, and UPI IDs belonging to unsuspecting individuals to launder money and conceal their identities.

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Highlighting a growing trend in cybercrime across Haryana and the country, Rohtak SP Gaurav Rajpurohit said fraudsters were targeting unemployed youth, students, homemakers, and people seeking part-time employment. Through social media platforms, messaging apps, Telegram channels, fake job portals, and other online mediums, cybercriminals lure individuals with promises of work-from-home opportunities, commission-based assignments, and part-time jobs.

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Once trust is established, they persuade victims to share access to their accounts, ATM cards, mobile numbers, etc. In many cases, account holders are offered a small amount of money in exchange for allowing their accounts to be used for financial transactions.

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“These accounts are then used to transfer money obtained through cyber fraud from one account to another, making it difficult for investigators to trace the actual criminals. Mule accounts are later used in money laundering operations, investment scams, fake loan app frauds, online financial crimes, and even international cybercrime networks,” said the SP.

“In some instances, account holders may not even be aware that their accounts are being used for criminal activities. However, such accounts become part of criminal investigations, and the account holders may face questioning, scrutiny, or legal consequences,” he added.

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He urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid sharing banking or digital identity information with anyone. “There has been a sharp rise in cases recently where students and unemployed youth have been lured by promises of easy money, leading to the misuse of their bank accounts and digital identities. Many people unknowingly allow others to use their bank accounts, UPI IDs, or SIM cards, which can eventually land them in legal trouble,” he said.

No legitimate institution, company, or employer used an individual’s personal account to conduct its financial transactions. If any person or organisation offered such an arrangement, it should be treated as a warning sign of cybercrime, he added.

The SP urged citizens to immediately report suspicious banking activities, fake job offers, or any information related to mule accounts. Victims or informants can contact the National Cyber Helpline at 1930, file complaints through the government’s cybercrime reporting portal, or approach the nearest police station.