Multimedia show project fails to take off in first phase

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 23

While the first phase of Krishna Circuit under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme of the Centre Government is about to be completed, two major projects, including a multimedia show and an advanced security system for the Brahma Sarovar, continue to remain on paper only. Now the projects will be proposed again in the second phase of the scheme.

Objection over base of structure The multimedia show and advanced security system projects related to the first phase were to be completed by March-end.

A tender was allotted for Rs 16-crore multimedia show project in 2020 to a firm but the project came to a standstill over the objection related to the base of the structure

As per information, out of Rs 97.34 crore allocated in 2016, around Rs 75 crore have been spent on developing infrastructure and beautification projects at Jyotisar and Brahma Sarovar in the first phase. The projects related to first phase were to be completed by March-end. Even a tender was allotted for Rs 16-crore multimedia show project in 2020 to a firm but the project came to a standstill over the objection related to the base of the structure. The multimedia show was to be developed by the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC). However, after a continuous delay, the Tourism Department had asked the ITDC to refund the budget.

However, to improve the security of tourists and devotees, the government had decided to introduce a security system having advanced artificial intelligence-enabled CCTV cameras for surveillance, and face recognition technology. A budget of around Rs 7 crore to 8 crore was proposed to be spent on this project in which 118 cameras covering an area of around 400-acre were to be installed. But the project remained on papers only.

Kurukshetra Development Board honorary secretary Madan Mohan Chhabra, said “The budget received under the Krishna Circuit is being spent on the development of Tirthas, including Jyotisar and Brahma Sarovar. The multimedia show is among the major projects, while the advanced security system is also important for the safety of tourists. We will request the Haryana Chief Minister to get both projects completed.”Xen, Tourism Department, Gautam Kumar, said, “Of the total sanctioned budget, around Rs 75 crore have been spent. Two projects, including the CCTV and multimedia show couldn’t be completed. There were some issues related to the base of the structure of the multimedia show. However, both projects will be taken up in the second phase for which a revised proposal will be put up.” “There is a plan to cover nearby Mahabharata -related spots, including in Pehowa of Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, and Jind districts in the second phase so that the tourists don’t restrict their tours to Kurukshetra only”, he added.