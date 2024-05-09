Multiple inquiries sans cognisable offence ‘impermissible’, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 8

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has described as “impermissible in law” multiple inquiries being conducted in more than a few cases in Haryana and Chandigarh without complaints disclosing commission of cognisable offence. The assertion came as Justice NS Shekhawat asked Haryana and Chandigarh’s DGPs to come out with details of such matters.

The order comes as a major embarrassment for the police in Haryana and UT as Justice Shekhawat asserted the inquiries were being conducted without the registration of FIRs and even when information provided by the complainant did not disclose cognisable offence.

He asked the DGPs to submit the details of inquiries conducted by the police in each complaint without the registration of FIR. The details were required to be submitted district-wise in case of Haryana and police station-wise for Chandigarh.

The two police chiefs were asked to file their personal affidavits mentioning the complainant’s name, date and receipt of the complaint, the date of initiation of inquiry, number of inquiries conducted in “every such matter”, the fate of each inquiry, the name of official conducting the inquiry and the number of inquiries conducted in each case.

The directions came as the court expanded the scope of a petition originally filed against Punjab. Taking cognisance of multiple and repeated inquiries conducted across Punjab by the police, in violation of a Supreme Court judgment, Justice Shekhawat had initially asked the state DGP to submit district-wise details.

Justice Shekhawat had taken note that no less than 14,838 complaints were pending for the purpose of preliminary inquiry before the FIR’s registration in Mohali district alone.

