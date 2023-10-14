Municipal bypoll: Ban on liquor sale in select wards on Nov 4, 5

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 13

In view of the upcoming municipal by-election, the Haryana State Election Commission has directed the Additional Chief Secretary of the Excise and Taxation Department, to impose a ban on the sale of liquor within specific wards on November 4 and 5.

This prohibition will be enforced within the jurisdiction of Ward 15 of Municipal Council, Sohna, Gurugram district, Ward 1 of Municipal Council, Kaithal, Ward 16 of Municipal Council, Narnaul, Mahendragarh district, Ward 5 of Municipal Committee, Rajound, Kaithal district, and Ward 11, Municipal Committee, Bawal, Rewari district.

The Election Commission has instructed the Excise Department to ensure that no liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs or similar establishments are allowed to sell or serve liquor to any individual on the said dates.

The storage of liquor by individuals shall be curtailed during this period and the restrictions provided in the excise laws on the storage of liquor in unlicensed premises shall be vigorously enforced.