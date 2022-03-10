Municipal Corporation team issues challans to 30 shopkeepers in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 9

A team of Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Yamunanagar on Wednesday and issued challans to 30 shopkeepers.

According to information, a team of the MCYJ, including Executive Officer Sushil Kumar Bhukal and Chief Sanitary Inspector Anil Nain, carried out the anti-encroachment drive on the Jagadhri Workshop road from Shahid Bhagat Singh Chowk to City police station, Yamunanagar.



The team issued challans to 30 violators and also seized several items, including flex banners and signboards kept on the road by the shopkeepers. According to information, a shopkeeper allegedly misbehaved with the team, when it was about to issue him a challan against encroachment. He had reportedly kept items on the road. The authorities of the MCYJ lodged a complaint with the police against the shopkeeper in this connection.

On the other hand, Sukhbir Singh, SHO, City police station, Yamunanagar, said they had received two complaints in this connection.

He said one complaint was received from the MCYJ authorities against a shopkeeper and a counter-complaint from the latter against the former. “Both complaints are being probed and action will be taken on the basis of the investigation,” said Sukhbir Singh.

