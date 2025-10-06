DT
Home / Haryana / Municipal Corporation to develop vending zones in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

Municipal Corporation to develop vending zones in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

15,613 street vendors identified, to be issued letters of recommendation

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 03:30 AM Oct 06, 2025 IST
At the meeting, it was decided to hire an expert to make arrangements on the lines of Panchkula and Manesar, for the vending zones.
The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) will establish new vending zones in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri.

The MCYJ has formed a committee, Town Vending Committee, to identify locations for the new vending zones. The committee includes Town Planner, Assistant Town Planner, Chief Sanitary Inspector and other officials of the MCYJ.The committee will survey the municipal area and prepare a report based on the survey.

According to information, MCYJ Commissioner Mahabir Parsad also held a meeting of the Town Vending Committee recently.

At the meeting, it was decided to hire an expert agency on the lines of Panchkula and Manesar to make arrangements for the vending zones, shift the carts in them and take care of them.

It was told in the meeting that 15,613 street vendors had been identified in the municipal corporation’s preliminary survey and they were issued letters of recommendation (LoRs).

“About 3,895 street vendors sell fruits and vegetables, about 1,700 vendors sell fast food and the remaining are engaged in other activities. As many as 10,690 vendors have received loans under the PM Svanidhi scheme,” an official of the MCYJ told in the meeting.

According to information, the Municipal Corporation had also established some vending zones in the twin cities last year.

Those vending zones included near Sector17 of Jagadhri, Prakash Chowk of Jagadhri and Jabbi Wala Gurdwara in Yamunanagar, where about 340 street vendors could be relocated.

Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad directed corporation officials to identify locations for setting up new vending zones.

