Municipal corporation to transform 52 cremation grounds in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

The Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation (MCYJ) has announced that it would transform 52 cremation grounds. The decision was taken during a meeting in Yamunanagar on Thursday. The meeting, presided over by Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad, saw a discussion on maintenance and development of cremation grounds.

The meeting reviewed the status of the 52 cremation grounds falling under the MCYJ area. Officials were asked about the condition of seating areas, cremation sheds, wood storage facilities, toilets, drinking water, boundary walls and access roads to the cremation grounds.

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Executive Engineers Vikas Dhiman, Harish Kumar and Mandev Kumar apprised the meeting that development works were underway at several crematoriums. They said the tender process for a road to the Nabh crematorium in Ward No. 4 and a road leading to the crematorium in Bhagwangarh village was underway for estimated costs of Rs 54.05 lakh and Rs 47 lakh, respectively.

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The officials further said that an estimate of Rs 25 lakh had been prepared for the renovation of crematorium in Mandkhedi Ki Tapriya village, while a Rs 37-lakh proposal for the boundary wall and shed at the Jammu Colony crematorium was ready and awaiting technical approval.

“Development works of about Rs 25 lakh are underway in Aurangabad village, Rs 7.40 lakh in Mandebari village, Rs 19.47 lakh in Khedi Rangdan village and Rs 6.91 lakh in Ramnagar Khedi Rangran village,” said official, adding that an estimate of Rs 25 lakh for the Kansapur crematorium was pending rate approval (under the D-Plan), while an estimate of Rs 25 lakh for Kansali was in the tender process. They said work on a toilet at the Amarpuri crematorium on Sasauli road was incomplete.

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Parsad directed the officials to ensure that all crematoriums had access to basic amenities. He said that in addition to repairing dilapidated or poorly maintained facilities, sanitation should also be improved. He added that visitors should not face any difficulties during funerals in crematoriums and directed officials to expedite work and ensure regular inspections.