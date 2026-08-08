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Home / Haryana / Municipal Corporation Yamunanagar-Jagadhri makes arrangements to maintain cleanliness amid workers’ strike

Municipal Corporation Yamunanagar-Jagadhri makes arrangements to maintain cleanliness amid workers’ strike

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 10:18 PM Aug 08, 2026 IST
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Workers load garbage in a tractor-trailer in Yamunanagar.
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Despite the strike by sanitation workers, the authorities of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), have made special arrangements to maintain the sanitation system in the twin cities.

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The MCYJ authorities claimed that they were not allowing the strike to affect garbage collection and lifting work in the twin cities.

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“Garbage is being collected regularly from colonies and homes in all wards through door-to-door garbage collection agencies. At the same time, garbage is being continuously lifted through the Municipal Corporation’s earth-removing machines, loaders and tractor-trolleys, so that the general public does not face any inconvenience,” said Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad.

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He said that to improve the sanitation system in the twin cities, work was being carried out under the leadership of Chief Sanitation Inspector Harjeet Singh in wards 1 to 8, Chief Sanitation Inspector Govind Sharma in wards 9 to 15, and Chief Sanitation Inspector Vinod Beniwal in wards 16 to 22.

“The teams of the MCYJ are continuously working in the field to ensure that the sanitation system is not affected. Garbage collection and sanitation are being regularly monitored to ensure that city residents do not face any problems,” said Mahabir Parsad.

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Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Dheeraj Kumar said that the Municipal Corporation had issued a helpline number, 7082410824, to address sanitation issues.

“Residents can register complaints regarding garbage collection and sanitation issues on this number,” said AMC Dheeraj Kumar. He appealed to residents to deliver their household waste to door-to-door collection vehicles at the designated time and not to dump it in public places.

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