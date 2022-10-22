Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri to divide twin cities into zones for sanitary maintenance

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, October 21

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), has decided to divide the twin cities into two zones for door-to-door collection of garbage to improve sanitary conditions in the twin cities. All 22 wards have been divided into two zones of 11 wards each.

According to information, the MCYJ has already issued a work order for door-to-door garbage collection. In zone one, Shree Shyam Associates agency would undertake the work of collecting the garbage, shifting it to the solid waste management plant in Kail village and its disposal. Similarly, in zone two, IND Solutions agency in Gurugram would take up the work.

“The MCYJ has issued the work order and the agencies have been appointed for the shifting and disposal of the garbage. We will pay the agencies at the rate of Rs 2594 per tonne,” said Madan Chauhan, Mayor, MCYJ. Both agencies would also prepare manure from the garbage in the solid waste management plant, he added.

The twin cities have produced unsatisfactory results of sanitation work. Heaps of garbage can be seen along roadsides, streets and vacant areas. These insanitary conditions are causing health hazards among residents in the twin cities.

Anil Kumar, a resident of Yamunanagar, said there was a need to take a number of bold steps to improve the sanitary condition in the city.

According to information, about 300 tonnes of garbage is generated every day in the area falling under the MCYJ jurisdiction.

Chauhan said he, along with the MCYJ officials and the agencies, engaged in door-to-door garbage collection, inspected the waste management plant on Thursday to check the arrangements for garbage disposal.

“I directed the officials to get the site of the plant cleaned at the earliest to avoid any problem while dumping the garbage,” said the Mayor.

He added that they were also spreading awareness among residents about separating dry waste from wet waste at their homes and making compost from kitchen waste.