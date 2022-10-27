Municipal workers in Haryana extend stir till Oct 29

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 26

Enraged at not being called by the state authorities for talks, the municipal and Fire Department employees, who have been on strike since October 19, extended their stir till October 29 today.

The strike of the municipal workers, including Fire Department employees and sanitation staff, was initially announced for two days (October 19 and 20). However, the employees extended it till October 23, then till October 26 and now for three more days (till October 29).

“We waited for the state authorities to call us for talks regarding our demands till Wednesday afternoon. As there was no word from the government, we decided to extend our strike till October 29. We will go on an indefinite stir, if our demands are still not met,” said Naresh Kumar Shastri, president of the Nagarpalika Karmchari Sangh, Haryana.

The employees, who have been protesting against the non-payment of their salaries for several months and to get the services of contractual employees regularised, observed “black Diwali” and took out protest marches across the state to press for the fulfilment of their demands.

Residents of the state are facing huge inconvenience due to heaps of garbage piling up in towns and cities due to the strike of the sanitation workers. Residents complain that the un-lifted garbage not only raises stink, but also provides breeding ground to mosquitoes that may lead to outbreak of diseases.

