Murder accused dies by ‘suicide’ in lockup in Rewari

A murder accused, identified as Vinod of Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in Model Town Police Station lockup here on Saturday night.

The police claimed that prima facie it is a suicide case. The victim used a piece of blanket to hang himself by tying it to an iron mesh inside the lockup. However, the family members accused the police of committing negligence. Another accused, Sunny, was sleeping nearby when the incident took place.

SP Hamendra Kumar Meena said a judicial inquiry had been initiated as per NHRC guidelines into the matter. Further action would be taken accordingly.

The police arrested Vinod and Sunny on Friday in connection with the murder of Rakesh of Jaunpur village. The crime was perpetrated on September 3. All three used to live in the same room and had a dispute over vacating the premises. After the argument, they drank alcohol together, following which Vinod and Sunny allegedly murdered Rakesh.

“After the arrest, the police took both the accused on remand. At night, they were lodged in Model Town police station lockup. During this time, he tied the blanket to the iron mesh inside the lockup and died by suicide,” said a police official.