Home / Haryana / Murder accused dies by ‘suicide’ in lockup in Rewari

Murder accused dies by ‘suicide’ in lockup in Rewari

Family members accuse the police of negligence; judicial inquiry initiated as per NHRC guidelines into the matter
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 07:37 PM Sep 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. File
A murder accused, identified as Vinod of Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in Model Town Police Station lockup here on Saturday night.

The police claimed that prima facie it is a suicide case. The victim used a piece of blanket to hang himself by tying it to an iron mesh inside the lockup. However, the family members accused the police of committing negligence. Another accused, Sunny, was sleeping nearby when the incident took place.

SP Hamendra Kumar Meena said a judicial inquiry had been initiated as per NHRC guidelines into the matter. Further action would be taken accordingly.

The police arrested Vinod and Sunny on Friday in connection with the murder of Rakesh of Jaunpur village. The crime was perpetrated on September 3. All three used to live in the same room and had a dispute over vacating the premises. After the argument, they drank alcohol together, following which Vinod and Sunny allegedly murdered Rakesh.

“After the arrest, the police took both the accused on remand. At night, they were lodged in Model Town police station lockup. During this time, he tied the blanket to the iron mesh inside the lockup and died by suicide,” said a police official.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

