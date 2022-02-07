Murder accused held after 17 years

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 6

The police have arrested a murder accused after 17 years. A spokesperson of the Police Department said the accused, identified as Vikas, alias Vicky (30), hailing from Tuglakabad in Delhi, had allegedly been involved in the murder of one Pritpal, a local resident, in 1999.

He said while the accused, along with five other persons, had been arrested soon, he jumped bail in 2005 and was at large since then.

A dispute over some matter was reported to be the cause behind the murder. Both accused and the victim were known to each other as they had been working at the same place. The victim was stabbed to death, it was reported.

While a reward of Rs 5,000 had been announced on his head, a team of the crime branch, Sector 3 managed to arrest the accused on the basis of inputs and information last night from Delhi. He was remanded to judicial custody today by the court.