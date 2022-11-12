Murder accused jumps to death in Faridabad court complex

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 11

A 31-year-old youth, who was produced in a local court by the police in connection with a murder case, jumped to death from the sixth floor of the district court complex here this evening.

A police official said the accused, identified as Mahender, was a resident of Sector 23-A and was arrested on Friday morning in connection with the murder of a Roshni (19) on Wednesday night. He said the girl had disclosed the name of the accused in her statement before succumbing to her injuries on Thursday morning. Sources said the accused and the girl were working in a factory and had become friends. Recently, they had got into a dispute as the girl was talking to someone else. He reportedly hit her with a stone several times and left her injured at a spot in the colony on the same night. The family of the girl who were informed about the incident reached the spot and shifted her to the Civil Hospital. However, the victim succumbed to her injuries on Thursday morning. The accused was married and had two children.

The police said the accused managed to come out of the court room and jumped from the sixth floor around 4 pm today. Though he was rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead by doctors, said a spokesperson for the Police Department. A magisterial inquiry has been requested by the police in this connection, he said.

