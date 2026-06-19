Murder accused killed in police encounter in Jhajjar, sub-inspector injured

A murder accused was killed in an exchange of fire with police near Karodha village in Jhajjar district on Friday evening. A Haryana Police sub-inspector also sustained bullet injuries to his arm during the operation.

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The deceased has been identified as Sanjay, a resident of Birdhana village, who was wanted in the murder case of Vijay Saini of Dujana village.

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This was the second police-criminal encounter in the district in the past five days. Earlier, on June 14, Inderpal (32), a resident of Kisrenti village and an accused in the same murder case, was killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF), Bahadurgarh, near Dujana village. An STF inspector had also sustained a gunshot injury during the exchange of fire.

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“Sanjay was a dreaded criminal and the main accused in three murder cases, including the murder of his wife. We received information that he was moving around with the intention of committing another crime. Acting on the tip-off, our team tracked and intercepted him, but he opened fire on the police party. Sanjay sustained injuries during the crossfire and later succumbed to them in hospital,” said Dharna Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

She said a sub-inspector also sustained bullet injuries during the encounter and had been admitted to hospital for treatment. Two other police personnel were also hit by bullets, but escaped unhurt as they were wearing bulletproof jackets.

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Vijay Saini (65), a retired power corporation employee-turned-farmer, was shot dead by two assailants in his fields at Dujana village on May 31. Since then, Sanjay had been absconding, with police teams conducting raids at multiple locations to trace him.