Murder accused sent to six-day police remand

Kurukshetra, July 30
The three accused, arrested in connection with the murder case of a retired teacher, Nirmla Devi, were produced before a court which sent them to a six-day police remand on Sunday.
The CIA-2 unit of the Kurukshetra police on Saturday cracked the case with the arrest of Mohit Kumar and Sanjit Kumar, both residents of UP, and Abhishek, resident of Bihar. Two country-made pistols, five live cartridges and a motorcycle were seized from their possession.
The CIA-2 in-charge, Parteek Kumar, said, “During the remand, we will seize the sharp-edged weapon used for the murder, and recover cash and jewellery stolen from the house.”
