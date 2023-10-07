Murder accused shot at in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 6

Miscreants today opened fire at Rajesh (43), who is accused of the murder of liquor contractor Sanjay Kumar Ror. He was later rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Rajesh, a resident of Kot Mohalla, was out on bail in the murder case. The incident occurred at around 2:30 pm on the Mughal Canal in the city when Rajesh was returning home after a court hearing in the same case.

The liquor contractor was killed in an alleged gang war outside a gym in Model Town on December 2, 2015.

The DSP, along with team members of CIA-1, 2 and forensic experts, reached the spot and hospital to inquire about the incident. The police have found two empty bullet shells from the spot.

