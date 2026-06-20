Murder accused shot dead during encounter in Jhajjar

A murder accused was shot dead in cross-fire during an encounter with local police near Karodha village late on Friday evening. A Haryana Police sub-inspector also sustained bullet injuries in the arms during the operation. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay of Birdhana village and was wanted in the murder case of Dujana’s Vijay Saini.

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This was the second police-criminal encounter in the district in the past five days. Earlier, a 32-year-old man, Inderpal of Kisrenti village, who was also accused in the same case, was also killed in an encounter with Special Task Force Bahadurgarh near Dujana village late on June 14 evening. An STF inspector also sustained a gunshot injury during the exchange of fire.

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“Sanjay was a dreaded criminal and was the main accused in three murder cases, including the murder of his wife. We received information this evening that he was moving around with the intention of committing another crime. Acting on the tip-off, our team tracked and intercepted him but he opened fire at the team. Sanjay suffered injuries during cross-fire and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital,” said Dharna Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

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She maintained that a Sub-Inspector also sustained bullet injuries during the operation and had been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Two other police personnel were also hit by bullets, but they were protected by their bulletproof jackets.

Vijay Saini (65), a retired official of power corporation turned farmer, was shot dead by two assailants in his fields at Dujana village on May 31. Since then, Sanjay had been on the run, with police teams conducting raids at multiple locations to track him down.