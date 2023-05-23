Murder attempt accused escapes police custody

Tribune News Service

Palwal, May 22

The accused, who was arrested on the charge of attempt to murder, escaped from the police custody in Hodal today morning. The police have registered a case and launched a hunt.

The accused, identified as Robin (32), a resident of Godota village in the district, was arrested by the police on Sunday evening in connection with a case registered last year. He had been named as an accused for opening fire from an unlicensed weapon and assaulting a person in the village after a dispute. While he was arrested on Sunday, the police was preparing to produce him in court today morning. The accused managed to flee the police station when a police official accompanying him asked him to wait in a room while he collected some documents from another room, it is reported. The accused was due to be remanded to police custody. He had been booked in the case that was filed on the directions of the local court.