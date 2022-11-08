Murder convict shot dead in Panipat village

Panipat, November 7
A murder convict was allegedly shot dead this afternoon while he was bathing in a water tank in the fields near the Yamuna riverbed in Hathwala village of Samalkha.
The Samalkha police reached the spot to probe the matter. The deceased was identified as Lalit Tyagi of Hathwala village in the Samalkha area. Members of the victim’s family took away the body to their home after getting information about the incident. Police sources said Lalit Tyagi was one of the convicts among 16 who had been sentenced for murdering Hatwala village sarpanch Neeraj Tyagi, alias Tatu, on January 1, 2014. He was released from jail on the directions of the High Court.
Inspector Sunil Kumar said it was not clear who committed the murder.
