Murder of cop's wife: Place on record register of weapon details: Court

Hisar, November 16

During the hearing of the alleged murder of a woman by her police constable husband in Hisar three years ago, the Additional Session Judge, Hisar, Amit Sahrawat, has directed the police to place on record the ‘koth’ register, having the entry of the deposition of the weapon allegedly carried by the accused on the date of occurrence and the call details record and location charts of the mobile phones of police officials including the then DSP, Jind, Kaptan Singh.

The ADJ fixed the next date of hearing on November 17. The police had registered a case of murder against Police Constable Vikram on the charges of murder of his wife Rinku in Hisar on April 16, 2020. The complainant, Vikas, brother of the deceased woman, approached the court seeking a high-level probe against the accused, who was serving as the gunman of the then DSP in Jind when the incident took place.

Initially, the accused was charged with assaulting the victim with a heavy wooden log, which led to her death. Even during the postmortem, no firearm injury was shown on the body of the victim. Suspecting a botched up investigation into the murder case, the complainant approached the court for further probe.

