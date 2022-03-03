Murder probe not handled in proper way: Sirsa police

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 2

Less than a fortnight after the Haryana Police was rapped for apparently not carrying out probe in a murder case in a pragmatic and meaningful manner, the Sirsa police have conceded that the investigation in the matter was not handled in a proper manner.

The declaration came more than a year after a woman specifically named her husband in her dying declaration. But he was declared innocent, while his mother was sent to face trial in accordance with the final investigation report dated March 5, 2021.

Shielding the petitioner Prima facie, the probe in the present case, related to the dying declaration by a woman naming her husband, does not seem to be done properly and the background clearly gives an impression that the police officers have tried to shield the petitioner specifically named in the dying declaration by the victim. —Justice Manoj Bajaj, Punjab & Haryana HC

As the case came up for resumed hearing before Justice Manoj Bajaj, Sirsa Superintendent of Police Dr Arpit Jain and Ellenabad Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagat Singh appeared before the court pursuant to the order dated February 24.

Jain “fairly” stated that the investigation was not handled in a proper manner, and the services of DSP Sanjay Kumar — who approved the final report under Section 173(2) of the CrPC — was placed under suspension for misconduct in relation to some other case. Though the officer had been reinstated, he was not presently posted in Sirsa police district, it was added. Jain also prayed for a short accommodation to file his affidavit relating to the investigation and the steps proposed to be taken against the erring police officials.