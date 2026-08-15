Murthal: SDE suspended over AC lapse during CM’s visit

Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST), Murthal, has suspended its Sub-Divisional Engineer (Electrical), Yudhvir Dalal, with immediate effect over an alleged lapse in the air-conditioning system of the university auditorium during the programme of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on August 13.

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According to the orders issued by the Registrar on Thursday, the suspension followed a report submitted by the head of the Construction Division, which stated that Dalal was responsible for supervising and overseeing service, repair and electrical works related to the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

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Similarly, show-cause notice has also been issued to Dr Parveen Kumar Garg, head, Construction Division, stating that he has failed to carry out his responsibility of ensuring that the cooling system is in order. He has been directed to submit his reply within five days as to why appropriate disciplinary action should not be initiated against him for “serious oversight” and “disregard” of instructions.

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The CM had visited the university on Thursday to inaugurate the Regional Skill Development Centre there.

Meanwhile, the University Employees Union has opposed the suspension of Dalal, terming the action “wrong and unjustified”, and demanded its immediate withdrawal.