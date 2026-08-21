Murthal tech varsity students protest over poor facilities, dilapidated buildings

Two days after the protest organised by the teaching and non-teaching employees’ association, students of the Humanities Department at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST), Murthal, held a protest on Thursday over the dilapidated condition of the library building and their classrooms. They staged a dharna outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office.

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Following the students’ protest, Prakash Singh, Vice-Chancellor, DCRUST, took note of the situation and inspected the condition of the building and classrooms. He also directed the officials concerned to resolve the students’ issues on priority.

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The protesting students said that the library building was constructed with a centralised air-conditioning system in mind and that there was no natural ventilation mechanism in the building. However, the air-conditioning system in the building has been malfunctioning in recent days.

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The students alleged that due to humidity, the classrooms had become extremely suffocating, creating an uncomfortable atmosphere. Students were unable to attend their classes because there was no proper natural ventilation system in the building. A similar situation prevailed in the library.

The roofs and false ceilings of the building are in a dilapidated condition, while students also complained of inadequate internet facilities and poorly maintained washrooms, which were causing them considerable inconvenience in their daily lives.

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After the students staged a sit-in protest for nearly three hours, the Vice-Chancellor visited the site and inspected the building. During the inspection, a part of the false ceiling collapsed, raising serious questions about the building’s safety and maintenance.

The VC called the officials concerned and collected information about the problems raised by the students. “I visited the building and inspected the situation. The library building was constructed in 2011-12 at a cost of Rs 23 crore. The AC ducts were also not functioning properly,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

The officials concerned have been directed to prepare a proper centralised cooling project for the building to resolve the problem permanently, he said. Apart from this, exhaust fans would be installed as a temporary arrangement to provide immediate relief to the students, he said.

The university administration is committed to providing better facilities to the students, he maintained.