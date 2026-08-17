Murthal university SDE suspension row escalates, employee unions announce protest

The row over the suspension of a sub-divisional engineer (Electrical) for an alleged lapse in the cooling and air-conditioning arrangements during Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s programme at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST), Murthal (Sonepat), has intensified, with employee unions now opening a front against the university authorities.

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Representatives of the unions held a general meeting on the university campus on Monday and decided to stage a four-hour protest from 9 am to 1 pm on Tuesday, during which work at the university will remain suspended.

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Teaching and non-teaching employees, technical staff, HKRNL workers and sanitation employees will participate in the protest, said Suresh Kumar Putthi, president of the University Employees Union.

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“The unions will also submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Sonipat Deputy Commissioner, seeking an independent and high-level inquiry into the suspension. If the demand is not considered seriously, the agitation will be expanded on a larger scale,” he added.

Putthi alleged that the SDE had been suspended without sufficient grounds, prompting the unions to demand an impartial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the action. The probe was necessary to establish the facts, bring out the truth and ensure justice if the officer had been wrongfully treated, he added.

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“Employees need to raise their voices against arbitrary administrative action. If employees remain silent, similar action could be taken against any employee in the future,” he added.

The SDE, Yudvir Dalal, was placed under suspension by the Registrar on Thursday following a report submitted by the Head of the Construction Division, which stated that Dalal was responsible for supervising and overseeing service, repair and electrical works related to the HVAC system.

Similarly, the university authorities also issued a show-cause notice to Dr Parveen Kumar Garg, Head of the Construction Division, stating that he had failed to carry out his responsibility of ensuring that the cooling system was in order.

The Chief Minister had visited the university on Thursday to inaugurate the Regional Skill Development Centre there.

Later, the Murthal police also registered a case against a private company on the complaint of the Registrar for allegedly failing to complete repair work on the HVAC system at the university despite receiving an advance payment of Rs 28.45 lakh.