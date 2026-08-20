Murthal university students accuse assistant professor of mental, sexual harassment

A matter involving the alleged sexual and mental harassment of female students by an assistant professor at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST), Murthal, came to the fore on Thursday.

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The students submitted two separate complaints against the assistant professor of Chemical Engineering to the university administration and demanded strict action against him.

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Taking serious note of the complaints, DCRUST Vice Chancellor Shree Prakash Singh constituted a fact-finding committee comprising Registrar Dr Amit Kamboj and senior faculty members. He also withdrew the assistant professor from teaching classes.

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According to sources, not only female students but also male students accused the assistant professor of personally targeting and mentally harassing them. They submitted two separate complaints—one by female students and another by male students.

The sources said that the students also held a protest on Thursday against the assistant professor. In their complaint, the female students alleged that the assistant professor had harassed them by making inappropriate comments about them and their parents, touching them, commenting on their clothing, and messaging them late at night.

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The female students further alleged that the assistant professor's behaviour made them feel uncomfortable and that they had been subjected to mental and physical harassment.

Meanwhile, in their complaint, the male students alleged that the assistant professor used to target them and make abusive comments. The students submitted their complaints to Dr Amit Kamboj, Registrar, DCRUST, demanding strict action against the assistant professor.

Professor Shree Prakash Singh, Vice Chancellor of DCRUST, said that students had levelled serious allegations of sexual and mental harassment against an assistant professor of Chemical Engineering, which was very unfortunate.

"A fact-finding committee has been constituted to inquire into the allegations levelled by the students against the assistant professor. The committee has been asked to submit its report at the earliest," Dr Singh said.

"The teaching duties assigned to the assistant professor have also been revoked, and he will not take any classes while the inquiry is being conducted," the Vice Chancellor said, adding that action would be initiated as per the Act after the complaints were received.