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Home / Haryana / Murthal varsity staff launch indefinite protest in Haryana

Murthal varsity staff launch indefinite protest in Haryana

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Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 01:10 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Members of the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University Employees Union took out a protest march on Monday.
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Members of the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University Employees Union (DCREU) today took out a protest march in Haryana and began an indefinite dharna outside the Vice-Chancellor’s secretariat, demanding resolution of their long-pending issues.

Employees working under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRNL) and on DC rates also joined the protest. Carrying banners and raising slogans against the university administration, the employees alleged that several service-related matters had remained unresolved for years.

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DCREU president Suresh Kumar said the university administration had cleared the file for extension of the services of HKRNL employees following pressure from the union. However, the extension of DC-rate employees was yet to be issued.

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He said the salaries of three HKRNL employees for three months had remained unpaid for nearly a year. The union also demanded withdrawal of the mandatory State Eligibility Test in Computer Appreciation and Applications (SETC) condition imposed on 13 experienced DC-rate employees. — TNS

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