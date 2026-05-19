Museum Day brings history & art together in Kurukshetra

On the occasion of International Museum Day, Srikrishna Museum organised a series of educational, cultural and artistic activities on Monday.

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Highlighting the theme — “Museums Uniting a Divided World”, the programmes aimed to create awareness among students and youth about cultural heritage, museums and Indian artistic traditions.

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Ashok Rosha, a member of the Kurukshetra Development Board, unveiled a Buddha sculpture created by fine arts (sculpture) interns Kushpinder and Jigyasa using repurposed terracotta diyas under the Bodhi tree on the museum premises. Ashok Rosha, a member of the Kurukshetra Development Board, unveiled a Buddha sculpture created by fine arts (sculpture) interns Kushpinder and Jigyasa using repurposed terracotta diyas under the Bodhi tree on the museum premises. Based on the theme — “From Waste to Wisdom”, the artistic installation symbolised environmental awareness, reuse and creative expression.

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A live sculpture demonstration and clay relief art workshop were also organised for students and visitors, in which the interns enthusiastically participated and gave practical artistic demonstrations to the participants.

The winners of the heritage quiz competition, organised as part of the celebrations on May 16, were also honoured with appreciation certificates and replicas of ancient sculptures displayed in the museum as souvenirs. Students from various schools in Kurukshetra participated enthusiastically.

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Balwan Singh, curator and artist at the museum, said the questions were based on the life and teachings of Lord Krishna, the galleries and exhibits of Srikrishna Museum, and the heritage and cultural traditions of 48 kos Kurukshetra. He said the replicas were not merely prizes, but symbols meant to inspire students to connect with and understand India’s rich artistic and cultural heritage. The students were also taken on a guided tour of the museum galleries.

Students of Gita Niketan Aawasiya Vidyalaya secured the first position, and the winning team comprised Kirtika, Arnav Garg and Vrinda Garg. Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School secured the second position with team members Liza, Charvi Singh and Pranjali, while Jagat Guru Brahmanand Vidya Niketan secured the third position with Sumitra, Ayush and Lokesh.

Pankaj Setia, Chief Executive Officer of the Kurukshetra Development Board, said Srikrishna Museum is playing an important role in preserving and promoting the region’s rich heritage. He said museums are not only centres for preserving the past, but also powerful institutions that connect the younger generation with Indian culture, heritage and human values. He added that such creative and participatory activities play an important role in developing awareness among students about history, art and cultural traditions.