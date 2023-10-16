‘Museum to come up at Agroha’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 15

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced to establish a museum at the historically significant archaeological site of Agroha in the state. The government would develop Agroha on the lines of Rakhigarhi.

The CM made this announcement during a press conference held after paying obeisance at the Mata Mansa Devi temple on the first day of Navratras in Panchkula near here. Khattar said the archaeological site of Agroha was historically significant as the capital of Maharaja Agrasen.

Through the development of this site, not only would it establish itself as a revered centre of faith, but also gain recognition as a prominent tourist destination. He said the Centre had approved a comprehensive development plan for the Agroha archaeological site and its surrounding areas through a memorandum of understanding . He said the excavation of Agroha site would be done jointly by the Archaeological Survey of India and the Haryana State Archaeology Department.

