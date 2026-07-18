Mush-room for growth: Rural livelihoods bloom as Kurukshetra farmers adopt year-round production

Mushroom cultivation in the district is not only gathering momentum as an alternative source of income for farmers and entrepreneurs, but is also generating employment opportunities and supporting rural livelihoods. Around 200 farmers are actively engaged in commercial mushroom production across Kurukshetra, especially in the Pehowa block of the district.

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The mushroom farmers have adopted a robust production infrastructure consisting of 17 air-conditioned (AC) mushroom growing units and 181 seasonal (non-AC) mushroom production units. This combination enables both year-round production in controlled environments and seasonal cultivation during favourable weather conditions, making mushroom farming accessible to farmers across different investment capacities.

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Almost all commercial growers are engaged in producing button mushrooms. Besides this, one farmer is cultivating oyster mushroom, while another has successfully adopted milky mushroom cultivation, indicating gradual diversification in mushroom production. Besides catering to the local demand, producers have been sending their produce to various states, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Odisha and Delhi.

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Sultan Singh, a mushroom grower at Bakhli village, said “I started growing mushroom in 2008 with just two seasonal huts, and now we have increased the production area to 150 huts, besides the AC mushroom growing units. We have own processing unit and we are doing everything in-house, and providing employment to nearly 450 people. After doing hotel management, I wanted to go abroad but my family wanted me to do something of my own here. I used to think about getting a job abroad, but now I am providing jobs here. There is a lot of demand for mushrooms in the country and we are supplying to various states.”

Narender Kajal, who has been growing mushrooms at Harigarh Borakh village since 2015, finds mushroom cultivation better than growing wheat and paddy crops. “Like other farmers, even I used to grow wheat and paddy, but in 2015, after training, I adopted mushroom cultivation and it was much better than the traditional crops. The demand is good and the production is also being increased gradually. We also help farmers who want to learn mushroom farming and provide them compost as well.”

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Similarly, another mushroom grower, Yadvinder Singh of Talehri village, said “After being in a private job for years, I have been growing mushroom for 13 years now and supplying to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and several other states besides catering to the local market. The demand has been good. The fluctuation in prices has been a concern but if the yield is good, prices don’t matter. It is a remunerative business. Now, we are providing jobs to around 250 people during the season. Like any other business, you must start small, study the market first and then expand. The initial years are always tough but once you find your market, there is no looking back.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Parag Dhawan, another mushroom farmer, said “We have been in mushroom cultivation and composting since 2014. A large number of people are getting attracted to the mushroom cultivation, but we suggest them to receive the right training and seasonal experience before spending huge money on setting up big units. They should learn, study the market and seasonal and off seasonal demands first.”

The district is also home to several prominent mushroom enterprises that contribute significantly to production, value addition and marketing. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Pehowa) spokesman Prince Waraich said, “Mushroom cultivation is a good agri-allied business and it is gaining momentum in the region. There are some people who have made a name for themselves at the national level in the mushroom business. Currently, a major part of the activity, including the training and supply of raw material, is in the hands of private players. The government should motivate more farmers to start adopting the mushroom business as it can be done in a small setup alongside traditional farming. The government should offer more subsidies and hold regular training sessions.”

Shivendu Pratap Singh Solanki, District Horticulture Officer (DHO), Kurukshetra, said “Kurukshetra is rapidly emerging as a major centre for mushroom cultivation in the state. With increasing adoption of scientific cultivation practices, modern infrastructure and strong entrepreneurial spirit among farmers, mushroom cultivation has become a profitable and sustainable agri-business. It has also become a source of income for small and marginal farmers, rural youth and women entrepreneurs.”

The DHO added, “Over 1,875 MT of mushroom are being produced annually and this production reflects the technical expertise of local growers, availability of quality spawn, efficient production systems and strong market demand. Mushroom cultivation has emerged as a highly remunerative enterprise for farmers due to its short crop duration, high productivity per unit area, efficient use of agricultural residues and employment generation potential.”

“The government has been providing subsidies to the mushroom growers. With continuous support from the department, adoption of modern cultivation technologies and growing consumer demand for nutritious foods, we are hopeful that the mushroom cultivation will continue to grow and generate employment,” he added.