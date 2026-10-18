Music teacher gets 5-year jail for molesting 9-year-old student in Rewari

The court of Dr Manpal Ramawat, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast-Track Special Court (POCSO Act), has convicted a music teacher of molesting a minor girl student and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000.

A local woman lodged a complaint at the Women’s Police Station in Rewari, alleging that her nine-year-old daughter, a Class IV student at a private school in the city, was sexually assaulted by the school’s music teacher on the school premises on December 29, 2021.

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“When my daughter protested, the teacher forced her to sing a song to cover up his misdeed,” the girl’s mother said.

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Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act and arrested the accused.

After examining the evidence and considering all aspects of the case, the court convicted the music teacher and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000.

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The accused will have to undergo an additional month of rigorous imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

3 more arrested in double murder case

The Rewari police have arrested three more accused in the double murder case that took place near Gokalpur. The arrested persons have been identified as Ashish, Dharampal alias Satpal, and Saurav.

The police have already arrested seven accused in the case, which pertains to an incident on August 21, said Rewari ASP Deepika Agarwal.

“A Brezza car allegedly used in the crime and an illegal country-made pistol have been seized from the accused,” she added.