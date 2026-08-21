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Home / Haryana / Musical fountain set to transform Karnal city

Musical fountain set to transform Karnal city

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 09:15 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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A musical fountain project at Meera Ghati Sadbhavna Chowk in the city is all set to add another step towards beautification of the city. This project is being developed by the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) at an estimated cost of Rs 1.08 crore, including operation and maintenance provisions for four years. The agency will look after the annual maintenance for one year, along with three years maintenance under the defect liability period provisions.

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The officials associated with the project claimed that the fountain was expected to become an attractive public spot for residents. “The fountain will operate during morning and evening hours, offering a soothing visual and musical experience to the general public,” said Munish Lal, Junior Engineer (JE), KMC.

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The civil work undertaken as part of the project has cost around Rs 27 lakh, which includes construction of a boundary wall with railing, raising the level of the fountain pond and installing new tiles. The brickwork and granite have also been added around the trees to make seating arrangements for visitors, he added.

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He also claimed that additional beautification work had also been planned. A demand of Rs 10 lakh has been proposed for Dholpuri stone work on the outer and inner sides of the boundary wall. The work is expected to begin by the end of this month, the JE claimed.

The JE along with SDO Munish Aggarwal said the construction on this project was started in March and it completed in June. Now, the work to enhance its beauty is underway. The inauguration of this project is expected to take place after the completion of stone work.

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“The musical fountain at Meera Ghati Chowk is a major step towards enhancing the beauty of the city and providing citizens with a pleasant public space,” said Saloni Sharma, Commissioner, KMC. The trial run of the project is going on and so far they have received good response from the general public.

The residents also welcomed this beautification project and said that such beautification projects should be undertaken in other parts of the city. “It is a welcome step of the KMC for enhancing the beauty of the city. The trial run of the project should attract people and in the coming days it will be a major spot for visitors,” said Narinder Goel, a resident.

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