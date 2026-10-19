Muslim family from UP crafts 75-foot Ravana effigy for Karnal Dussehra

For more than two decades, a Muslim family from Gangoh in Uttar Pradesh (UP) has been keeping alive one of Karnal’s cherished Dussehra traditions. More than 20 members of the family, led by Amjad and Arshad, travel to Karnal every year to craft the towering effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhakarna, which are set ablaze during the festival.

Earlier, their father used to come to Karnal with family members to make the effigies, when Amjad and Arshad were still children.

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This year, the family has added a special feature to its creation. The 75-foot-tall Ravana effigy will have a rotating neck, allowing the demon king to appear to look around at the crowds gathered to witness his defeat.

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“On Dussehra, the Ravana will himself turn and look at the people who have come to see him. That will be the centre of attraction,” said Amjad, the lead craftsman.

The family began work nearly a month and a half in advance, starting this season soon after Janmashtami. Besides making effigies for the Dussehra celebrations in Sector 4 of Karnal, the artisans also work at 17 to 18 other locations. The annual assignment keeps them busy for 45 to 60 days, Amjad said.

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Having learnt the craft from his father, Amjad said the work transcended religious boundaries.

“There is no question of religion here. A person’s work is his karma. We learned this from our father. Whoever does good work, people will come to him naturally. People from far away still approach us to make these effigies,” he said.

The family has returned to Karnal every year for more than two decades, with other relatives joining in whenever additional hands are needed.

On October 20, the effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhakarna will be set on fire amid fireworks, with thousands of people from Karnal and neighbouring districts expected to gather at the grounds.

Meanwhile, the Dussehra Mela Committee said it had made all arrangements for the grand celebrations.

Photo caption: Karnal: Effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhakarna will be erected at the Dussehra ground in the city.