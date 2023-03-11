Muslim outreach on agenda at key RSS meet in Panipat

New Delhi, March 10
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is holding a three-day key meeting of its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), where the participants, including the top leadership, are set to deliberate on how to create an atmosphere of social harmony, motivate people to perform their duties and make them self-reliant, besides finding ways to further expand the organisation’s reach among the people.
Bhagwat to attend
More than 1,400 office-bearers, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, will participate
The meeting is being organised at Panipat’s Samalkha in Haryana where more than 1,400 office-bearers, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, will participate, Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh (publicity in-charge), told a press conference at the event’s venue.
Members of the national, zonal and state executives, elected members of the ABPS, invitees such as office-bearers of various RSS-inspired organisations are also expected to attend the meeting who include BJP president JP Nadda and general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.
At the meeting, the top brass of the RSS will chalk out an expansion plan, discuss the current situation of the country and pass resolutions on important issues, Ambekar said while adding that it would review the Sangh’s previous year’s activities and chalk out strategies and plan of action for year 2023-24.
Ambekar said that during the three-day meeting, the expansion, organisation and training of the cadre would also be discussed. There will also be a brainstorming session on the RSS’ centenary-year expansion plan and strengthening programmes and actions, he added.
Political observers believe that the event is aimed at strengthening the Sangh’s cadre in the northern states ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections and the Haryana Assembly poll in 2024.
It is also learnt that the participants are likely to discuss issues such as outreach activities with the Muslim community and population control.
The ABPS is the highest decision-making body of the RSS, the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP.
Ambekar said, “RSS ‘shakhas’ are the real centres for bringing change in society and the ‘shakhas’ work for change in their respective jurisdictions based on the study of society conducted by ‘swayamsevaks’. During the deliberations, the delegates will discuss the studies done by the ‘swayamsevaks’ over the past few years and the work done on the basis of such studies.”
