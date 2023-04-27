Must conserve water, Haryana CM urges citizens

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 26

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said in today’s time, there was a need to pay attention to water conservation for its availability, demand and supply, along with focus on rainwater harvesting.

Khattar was addressing the inaugural session of the two-day ‘Water Conclave’ under Amrit Jal Kranti, organised by the Haryana Water Resources Authority (HWRA) at Panchkula.

He said, “It is a coincidence that this conclave is being held at a time when the messiah of farmers and former Chief Minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal, is no more among us. He always used to talk about the farmers. “Paying a tribute to such a personality, this conclave is dedicated to him,” the CM added.

Khattar said, “Today, 85 blocks of the state are in the “dark zone”. Also, the state does not have any natural source of water. Only rainwater and the water flowing from mountains are the main sources.”

He further said presently, the water availability in the state was 20 million acre feet (MAF) while the demand was 34 MAF and the challenge for us was to bridge this 14-MAF gap.

The CM said to meet the gap of water demand, rainwater-harvesting systems would have to be set up besides the capacities of reservoirs, ponds and lakes would have to be increased and groundwater recharging would have to be done.

“There is a need to adopt the concept of 3Rs i.e. reduce, recycle and reuse. Also, to promote the use of treated water, 200 sewage treatment plants (STPs) have been set up in the state. Of which, about 1,800 millions of litre per day (MLD) water is being used,” Khattar added.

The CM further said 1,700 piezometers had been installed by the HWRA to measure the depth of groundwater. “Also, the monitoring of groundwater exploitation and its use should be done along with its assessment in six months or a year,” he added.

Citing the example of Singapore, Khattar said, “We also need to study new technologies and move forward in this direction. Real-time data acquisition (RTDA) systems are being installed for water supply, its management and to prevent theft.”

“So far, 180 RTDAs have been installed, through which the department is monitoring the amount of water being released from which place and whether that much quantity is reaching the next place or not,” he added.