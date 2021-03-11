Must improve image of urban local bodies, says Haryana Minister

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 13

Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta today said there was need to improve the image of the local bodies among the public and the officials had to be present on their seats on time so that the public work wasre completed on time.

The minister visited the Ambala Municipal Corporation, held a meeting with the official and also inquired about different projects.

Gupta said, “There is need to improve the image of the municipal corporations, councils, and committees among the people. We are working with 50 to 60 per cent staff strength and the department has been making efforts to fill the vacant posts. Some employees have informed that they are yet to get salaries for two months, and I have asked the officials to ensure that the employees get their salaries on time.”

“We are working on the issues of sanitation and parking for which we have given two slogans ‘Clean city safe city’ and ‘Parking ki marking’. We have started with the government offices and then we will cover parks, cremation grounds, community centres and other places”, he added. The minister directed the officials to improve the condition of parks, community centre, sanitation conditions, and parking situation in the city areas. He directed the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, to appoint nodal officers for the management of community centres.

Minister Kamal Gupta inquired about the pending and delayed projects in Ambala City.