Mustard growers get rates below MSP

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 17

Due to the low market price of the mustard produce, reportedly on account of the import of edible palm oil, over 30 per cent of the produce procured so far has been sold below the minimum support price (MSP) in Hisar district this rabi season. While the MSP is fixed at Rs 5,450 per quintal, the price range in the open market hovers between Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,400.

The Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB) sources said 4.34 lakh quintals of mustard arrived in the grain markets of Hisar, Hansi, Adampur, Barwala, Uklana, Narnaund and Bass in the district till April 16.

Of this produce, 2.79 lakh quintals of mustard was procured by HAFED on the MSP. However, private arhtiyas purchased 1.37 quintals during the same time at the market price, which is well below the MSP. The officials said another stock of over 17,000 quintals was lying unsold in the markets.

Mange Ram of Bahbalpur village of the district said he sold his 12 quintals of mustard produce at Rs 4,800 per quintals. “I needed money for my personal needs so I could not withhold for long. Besides, I don’t have the space to keep the produce stored in my house,” he said adding that even the HAFED, which offers MSP to mustard produce, was selective in purchase as it procures as per its specifications of moisture and oil content.

After the farmers cried foul for poor market prices, which forced them to sell produce much below MSP, the state government intervened and directed the HAFED to purchase the mustard at the MSP. “But, it could not lift up the market prices to the level of the MSP. As HAFED had its own specifications for quality of produce, it was not possible for it to procure the entire produce,” Dr Ram Kumar, an agriculture expert.

Pawan Garg, a member of the arhtiya association, said the market price of the mustard was still continuing to be less than Rs 5,000 per quintal.

Import of edible palm oil to blame for low price

Dr Ram Kumar, an agriculture expert, said the market prices of mustard had plummeted due to the import of the palm oil by country in January this year

India had lowered the import duty for refined palm oil, which brought down the demand of mustard oil in the market

Farmers being ‘exploited’