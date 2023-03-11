Mustard procurement to start from March 15

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 10

As farmers are forced to resort to distress sale of mustard crop, the state government has decided to start procurement on the minimum support price (MSP) through Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED) from March 15 in the state.

Three-day cattle fair from today The Agriculture Minister said a state-level cattle fair was being organised in Dadri from March 11 to 13 in which best-breed animals would be distributed prizes worth Rs 60 lakh

Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal said here today that the state government had directed HAFED to purchase the mustard at the MSP of Rs 5,450 per quintal from March 15. The farmers were forced to sell their produce below the MSP as the prices of the crop had fallen in the open market.

While inaugurating the Krishi Vikas Mela at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University (HAU) today, the Agriculture Minister said the government was committed to the welfare of the farming community in the state.

“The government is taking a number of measures to make farming a profitable occupation. As part of the efforts, the state government is providing new varieties of seeds and fertilisers to farmers and relief for the crop damage is being deposited into the bank accounts of the affected farmers. Besides, the waterlogged agricultural land is being treated for transforming it as cultivable and a budget of Rs 1200 crore has been sanctioned for this purpose,” he said.

The minister said the government had taken measures to create rainwater infrastructure for the drainage of the waters from the fields during the monsoon.

Dalal said the Atal Bhujal Yojana had been implemented for groundwater management, while micro irrigation was being promoted for judicious and better utilisation of irrigation water.

Dr Sumita Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Department, said the Kisan Mela had been given a comprehensive format to increase the knowledge of the farmers.