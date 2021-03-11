MVA govt in Maharashtra should be dissolved and President's rule imposed: Union minister Ramdas Athawale

Parveen Arora
Karnal, April 25
Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said on Monday that he would meet Home Minister Amit Shah to demand the imposition of President’s rule in the state of Maharashtra.
“The MVA government in Maharashtra should be dissolved and President’s rule should be imposed. I will personally meet Shah to discuss the matters of the state,” he added while interacting with media persons at PWD Rest House here.
Athawale is the national president of the Republican Party of India (A), which has an alliance with the BJP in the state and the Centre.
He is now a Rajya Sabha MP.
He alleged that the MVA government is trying to silence the opposition in Maharashtra. They are misusing the authorities and power against political rivals.
He asked Raj Thackeray not to create a rift between the religions.
Athawale batted for implementation of Uniform Civil Code and said that the government should bring a bill in the parliament.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs