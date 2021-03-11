MVA govt in Maharashtra should be dissolved and President's rule imposed: Union minister Ramdas Athawale

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 25

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said on Monday that he would meet Home Minister Amit Shah to demand the imposition of President’s rule in the state of Maharashtra.

“The MVA government in Maharashtra should be dissolved and President’s rule should be imposed. I will personally meet Shah to discuss the matters of the state,” he added while interacting with media persons at PWD Rest House here.

Athawale is the national president of the Republican Party of India (A), which has an alliance with the BJP in the state and the Centre.

He is now a Rajya Sabha MP.

He alleged that the MVA government is trying to silence the opposition in Maharashtra. They are misusing the authorities and power against political rivals.

He asked Raj Thackeray not to create a rift between the religions.

Athawale batted for implementation of Uniform Civil Code and said that the government should bring a bill in the parliament.