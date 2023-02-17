'My sister was not in a live-in relationship'

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, February 16

Nidhi, younger sister of Nikki Yadav (23), whose body was recovered by the Delhi Police from a refrigerator at a dhaba in Delhi two days ago, is unable to muster courage to come in front of the camera.

“I cannot take the risk of revealing my face as I could be harmed in Delhi where I am pursuing higher education. My elder sister was brutally murdered. I want the killer to meet the same fate. Girls are not safe because of such men, hence the killer must be hanged,” said Nidhi.

Nikki’s cremation was performed at her native Kheri Khummar village here on Wednesday. Everyone in the village is shocked by the incident and nobody is ready to believe that their daughter was killed.

Nidhi questioned the functioning of the Delhi Police, stating that Sahil’s family was not being interrogated. “The police should expedite the investigation process as I do not want to see the killer alive,” added Nidhi.

Rejecting the Delhi Police’s statement that Nikki and Sahil were in a live-in relationship, Nidhi said her elder sister never told about Sahil. “We were more like friends so, she would have definitely told me about Sahil if she had been in a relationship with him. The theory that they were in a live-in relationship is totally baseless,” she added.

Nikki’s uncle, Parveen Yadav, who suffered injuries in the Kargil war, demanded the government to hand over the case to a fast-track court so that justice was ensured at the earliest.