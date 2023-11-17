Mystery shrouds death of 24-yr-old youth in Faridabad

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 16

A 24-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room in Faridabad, where he had gone to party with his friends. The deceased, who has been identified as Vikas of Kheri village, had gone to an Oyo hotel at Badkhal Chowk.

The police registered an FIR against his three friends after Vikas’ mother alleged it to be a murder. The suspects have been taken into custody and are being interrogated.

In a complaint lodged by deceased’s mother Jaipali, she said Vikas had gone out with Virendra, alias Veeru on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, she received the information about his death from the police. Citing a rivalry over caste, she blamed Veeru, Deepak and Siddhant for his death.

According to the police, an initial investigation revealed that all four friends had gone out to party in Deepak’s car. On the way, they bought liquor and left for the hotel. On Wednesday night around 10 pm, they reached an Oyo hotel and booked Room Numbers 106 and 109. After a while, they sat together in Room Number 106 and started partying.

Sharing details, a senior police officer said Vikas’ friends claimed that a window in the room was open and could not be seen due to curtains drawn over it. It was around 3.30 am on Thursday when Vikas fell off the window on the road. His friends rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the police officer added.

An FIR has been registered against the three suspects under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Old Faridabad police station today.

“We have taken the suspects into custody and are interrogating them. The deceased’s body has been handed over to his kin after conducting a post-mortem examination today. Further probe is underway,” said Old Faridabad police station SHO Inspector Rajiv Kumar.

#Faridabad #Gurugram