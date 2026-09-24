DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Mystery shrouds man’s death in Sirsa

Mystery shrouds man’s death in Sirsa

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:46 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File Photo
Advertisement

A 48-year-old JBT teacher died under mysterious circumstances after a fight broke out among friends during a party at a private hotel on Sirsa Road late Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Prahlad Singh, a resident of Kheri village. He was living in New Vikas Colony and worked as a JBT teacher at a government school in Katakheri village.

Advertisement

On a complaint by his wife Sunita, the police registered a case against five persons Satyapriya of Kath Mandi, Amit Bhadu of Jhalania, Anil of Dhani Mau in Bhiwani district, Kushal of Chabarwal in Hisar and Nikhil of Sardar Pura in Punjab. The case includes charges related to assault and culpable homicide, among other sections.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, Prahlad had gone to the hotel with his friends for a party. During the gathering, an argument broke out over an unspecified issue, following which Prahlad was allegedly abused and assaulted.

CCTV footage reportedly shows Prahlad suddenly falling to the ground after the altercation. The people present can allegedly be seen continuing their argument instead of immediately helping him. His condition later deteriorated and he died.

Advertisement

The police are examining the CCTV footage and other evidence to establish what happened. The body will be sent for a post-mortem examination, and the exact cause of death will be determined on the basis of the postmortem report and investigation.

Prahlad is survived by two sons, who live in Canada.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts