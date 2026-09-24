Mystery shrouds man’s death in Sirsa

A 48-year-old JBT teacher died under mysterious circumstances after a fight broke out among friends during a party at a private hotel on Sirsa Road late Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Prahlad Singh, a resident of Kheri village. He was living in New Vikas Colony and worked as a JBT teacher at a government school in Katakheri village.

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On a complaint by his wife Sunita, the police registered a case against five persons Satyapriya of Kath Mandi, Amit Bhadu of Jhalania, Anil of Dhani Mau in Bhiwani district, Kushal of Chabarwal in Hisar and Nikhil of Sardar Pura in Punjab. The case includes charges related to assault and culpable homicide, among other sections.

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According to the complaint, Prahlad had gone to the hotel with his friends for a party. During the gathering, an argument broke out over an unspecified issue, following which Prahlad was allegedly abused and assaulted.

CCTV footage reportedly shows Prahlad suddenly falling to the ground after the altercation. The people present can allegedly be seen continuing their argument instead of immediately helping him. His condition later deteriorated and he died.

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The police are examining the CCTV footage and other evidence to establish what happened. The body will be sent for a post-mortem examination, and the exact cause of death will be determined on the basis of the postmortem report and investigation.

Prahlad is survived by two sons, who live in Canada.