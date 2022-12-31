Mystery shrouds woman’s death

Karnal, December 30
A 45-year-old woman of Munak village was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a drain near her village on Friday.
Family members alleged that she was murdered after being gang-raped by a relative and his friend. They alleged that she had gone to the fields to collect wood on Thursday morning, but did not return, after which they began looking for her and her body was found in a drain. “We have registered a case against two persons under sections of the IPC. The actual cause of the death will be ascertained in the postmortem report,” said Mukesh Kumar, SHO.
