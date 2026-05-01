Myths limit HPV vaccination drive, just 7% target audience reached

Nearly two months after a three-month Human Papillomavirus Vaccination (HPV) programme was launched on February 28, the Health Department has been able to achieve just 7 per cent of the target audience in Haryana.

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The vaccine aims to immunise adolescent girls in the age group of 14-15 and the programme is scheduled to continue till May end. Later, the vaccination will be provided at the health centres.

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Mindset issue This is a mindset issue, which is becoming a stumbling block in the vaccination drive. The vaccine is completely safe and has no linkage to infertility or heart problems. — Arti Singh Rao, Health minister Jhajjar, Rohtak, Dadri worst performers While Jhajjar district has witnessed least immunisation rate, Karnal has reported the highest percentage. Out of 22 districts, 15 could achieve the immunisation of less than 1,000 girls, with Jhajjar, Rohtak and Charkhi Dadri among the worst performing districts.

In Haryana, the department identified around three lakh girls. Of these, only 19,300 girls have been vaccinated, 7 per cent of the estimated target population.

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Health officials said myths surrounding the HPV programme had turned away girls from getting immunised.

Family members, especially grandparents are reportedly discouraging girls from getting vaccinated, officials said, adding that infertility and side effects similar to the Covid-19 vaccination have kept the target audience away.

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Expressing concerns over the prevalent myths, Health Minister Arti Rao said she would be looking into the issue to ensure that girls get vaccinated for the disease, which is the second most deadly after breast cancer.

“This is a mindset issue, which is becoming a stumbling block in the vaccination drive. There is an urgent need to create awareness and get rid of the myths surrounding it,” she said, adding that the Health Department officials and the ASHA workers had been working on the ground.

She said the vaccine was completely safe and also denied any linkage to infertility or heart problems.

According to Health Department, of 17,000 girls, only 600 have been vaccinated in Hisar district. Officials said they had now started visiting government schools to vaccinate the girls and hope to pick up the pace in the remaining one month.

While Jhajjar district has witnessed least immunisation rate, Karnal has reported the highest percentage.

Out of 22 districts, 15 could achieve the immunisation of less than 1,000 girls, with Jhajjar, Rohtak and Charkhi Dadri among the worst performing districts.