NABARD launches projects for women empowerment in Kaithal, Karnal

A series of important rural development initiatives aimed at empowering women farmers, strengthening farmer producer organisations (FPOs), enhancing value-additional capacity and advancing climate-resilient infrastructure, were inaugurated by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in Kaithal and Karnal districts on Wednesday.

Advertisement

NABARD chairman, Dr Shaji KV flagged off initiatives aimed at supporting women-led enterprises, diversifying livelihood opportunities and promoting sustainable rural prosperity in Haryana.

Advertisement

In Kaithal district’s Pharal village, he laid the foundation stone of the Saras Dhara Milk processing unit and inaugurated the Viksit FPO Mustard Oil processing unit and its sales outlet. NABARD also organised a credit outreach programme at the village, bringing together banks, implementing agencies, FPO representatives and beneficiaries to strengthen credit linkages for rural enterprises.

Advertisement

The chairman also handed over sanction letters/cheques to members of Joint Liability Groups (JLGs) and to Kharkhoda Block Organic FPO & Jind Kisan Jan Nirman FPO, both promoted under Central Sector Scheme of GoI, to facilitate access to credit for livelihood and farm-based activities. A rainwater harvesting recharge well constructed at the Government Senior Secondary School, Pharal, was handed over.