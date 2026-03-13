DT
Home / Haryana / NABARD launches projects for women empowerment in Kaithal, Karnal

NABARD launches projects for women empowerment in Kaithal, Karnal

A rainwater harvesting recharge well, constructed at the Government Senior Secondary School, Pharal, was handed over

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:04 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
NABARD chairman Dr Shaji KV flags off a project in Kaithal.
A series of important rural development initiatives aimed at empowering women farmers, strengthening farmer producer organisations (FPOs), enhancing value-additional capacity and advancing climate-resilient infrastructure, were inaugurated by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in Kaithal and Karnal districts on Wednesday.

NABARD chairman, Dr Shaji KV flagged off initiatives aimed at supporting women-led enterprises, diversifying livelihood opportunities and promoting sustainable rural prosperity in Haryana.

In Kaithal district’s Pharal village, he laid the foundation stone of the Saras Dhara Milk processing unit and inaugurated the Viksit FPO Mustard Oil processing unit and its sales outlet. NABARD also organised a credit outreach programme at the village, bringing together banks, implementing agencies, FPO representatives and beneficiaries to strengthen credit linkages for rural enterprises.

The chairman also handed over sanction letters/cheques to members of Joint Liability Groups (JLGs) and to Kharkhoda Block Organic FPO & Jind Kisan Jan Nirman FPO, both promoted under Central Sector Scheme of GoI, to facilitate access to credit for livelihood and farm-based activities. A rainwater harvesting recharge well constructed at the Government Senior Secondary School, Pharal, was handed over.

