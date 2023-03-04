Nabbed in Bhopal, rape suspect in court custody

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 3

The Gurugram police have arrested a man from Bhopal for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl. The girl was also rescued and handed over to her relatives, the police said.

The suspect was produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody. The police said the suspect had been identified as Mohammad Shadab, alias Arman (33), who used to work as a plumber.

The police said he had eloped with the 15-year-old girl from Rajendra Park here on February 26. The victim, who is a Class X student, had met the accused in a park a few months ago who told his name as Arman. Both became friends and after some months, the suspect took away the girl with him, police said.

The family of the girl had filed a complaint at Rajendra park police station, following which an FIR was registered.