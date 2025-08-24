Nadda’s intervention sought for MBBS admissions at 2 colleges

Health Minister Arti Singh Rao has urged Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to grant Letter of Permission (LOP) for initiating MBBS admissions at two newly constructed government medical colleges in Bhiwani and Koriawas (Mahendragarh).

Advertisement

In a letter to Nadda and Saini, she highlighted the government’s vision to establish a medical college in each district to improve the doctor-population ratio and ensure affordable and accessible tertiary healthcare.

She said of six under-construction government colleges, the institutions in Bhiwani and Koriawas were ready to commence academic operations. “The government medical college in Bhiwani has been developed under Phase-I of the centrally-sponsored scheme, while Koriawas college is funded by the state. Both colleges are equipped with the necessary infrastructure and can admit 150 students each from the current academic session,” she said.

Advertisement

Arti said applications for seeking the LOP from the National Medical Commission were submitted in January. However, the approval was still awaited.

With All-India and state-level counselling processes already underway, any delay could lead to the loss of valuable seats and deny opportunities to deserving students, she added.